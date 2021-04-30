Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Young Japanese woman arrested for poisoning her wealthy 77-year-old husband
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Japanese woman was arrested on Wednesday, April 28, for allegedly killing her millionaire husband.

 

Saki Sudo, 25, was charged for the alleged poisoning of 77-year-old Kosuke Nozaki

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Germany will be first to return Benin bronze artefacts looted by Britain - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
3 DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' - The Cable, 9 hours ago
4 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 22 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 12 hours ago
6 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 11 hours ago
7 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
8 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 23 hours ago
