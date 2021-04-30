Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Davido's baby mama, Chioma allegedly begs Davido to reconcile with her
Gist Reel
- Reports have alleged that Davido and Chioma are getting set to get back together following pleas from Chioma to get married to the singer.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Nigerians show huge love to Davido's Chioma as she celebrates 26th birthday
The Nation:
Davido's fiancee, Chioma shares lovely photos to celebrate birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Chioma Rowland releases stunning photos to celebrate her 26th birthday
Yaba Left Online:
“Chioma begged Davido to reconcile with her” – Controversial Evangelist, Kemi Olunloyo claims
Information Nigeria:
Chioma Celebrates 26th Birthday With Stunning Photos
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Looks Stunning As She Celebrates 26th Birthday
Oyo Gist:
Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Rowland celebrates her 26th birthday in style
Lailas News:
Chioma Rowland stuns in 26th birthday photoshoot
Pulse Nigeria:
Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma releases stunning photos to mark 26th birthday
Edujandon:
Davido’s baby mama, Chioma allegedly begs Davido to reconcile with her
Naija Diary:
Chioma Rowland Celebrates Her 26th Birthday With Stunning Photos
Naija on Point:
Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Davido’s Baby Mama, Chioma As She Turns 26
Naija News:
Davido's Confirms Breakup To 4th Baby mama, Chioma With Birthday Message |Photo
Digest Naija:
Davido’s Baby Mama Chioma, Releases Stunning Photos To Celebrate Her 26th Birthday
Anaedo Online:
Davido Confirms Break Up As He Ignores Chioma On Her Birthday
Newzandar News:
Check out Davido’s message to Chioma on her 26th birthday
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria's Most Popular Baby Mama Chioma Rowland Celebrates 26th Birthday With Hot New Photos....
Naija Parrot:
“Chioma begged Davido to reconcile with her” – Controversial Evangelist, Kemi Olunloyo claims
1st for Credible News:
Chioma Rowland clocks 26, drops stunning photos
More Picks
1
Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Germany will be first to return Benin bronze artefacts looted by Britain -
The Eagle Online,
7 hours ago
3
DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
4
Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
5
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
6
Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo -
Legit,
11 hours ago
7
Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
8
Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
10
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...