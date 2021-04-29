Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis
News photo Legit  - Man United have taken a huge step towards reaching the finals of this season's Europa League after securing a 6-2 win over Roma in the first leg of their semi.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
2 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 Massive shake up in FRSC as Corps Marshal redeploys senior officers, others - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases near 10,000 with new infections on Wednesday - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
5 May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
8 Sexual assault: Nigerians sign petition against release of Baba Ijesha - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Enemies of Nigeria are within its leadership – Apostle Suleman - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
