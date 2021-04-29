Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zulu Queen Dies Just Weeks After King's Death & Becoming Regent
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu (65), regent of the Zulu nation in South Africa, has died. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, confirmed the news on Thursday night.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South Africa mourns as Zulu Queen dies a month after becoming regent Daily Times:
South Africa mourns as Zulu Queen dies a month after becoming regent
Zulu Nation Interim Leader Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu Dies At 65 Okay Africa:
Zulu Nation Interim Leader Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu Dies At 65
South Africa mourns as Zulu Queen dies a month after becoming regent Ripples Nigeria:
South Africa mourns as Zulu Queen dies a month after becoming regent
News From Africa Zulu queen Mantfombi Dlamini dies a month after becoming regent The Street Journal:
News From Africa Zulu queen Mantfombi Dlamini dies a month after becoming regent
South Africa Global Village Extra:
South Africa's Zulu Regent Queen Dlamini Zulu Dies
Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Dies a Month after Succeeding her Late Husband Newsmakers:
Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Dies a Month after Succeeding her Late Husband


   More Picks
1 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 14 hours ago
2 Lovely photos of Regina Daniels with her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
6 ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Lagos East: APC's Abiru defeats PDP's Gbadamosi at Appeal Court - The Nation, 18 hours ago
9 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info