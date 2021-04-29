Zulu Queen Dies Just Weeks After King's Death & Becoming Regent Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu (65), regent of the Zulu nation in South Africa, has died. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, confirmed the news on Thursday night.



