Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital
News photo The Punch  - Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman breakdowns in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital The News Guru:
Woman breakdowns in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital
Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital Nigeria Breaking News:
Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital
Woman dies in hospital after she collapsed in church during fasting in Lagos » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Woman dies in hospital after she collapsed in church during fasting in Lagos » NEWS
Shock As Woman Collapses In Church While Fasting, Dies In Lagos Hospital Gist 36:
Shock As Woman Collapses In Church While Fasting, Dies In Lagos Hospital
Shock As Woman Collapses In Church While Fasting, Dies In Lagos Hospital Tori News:
Shock As Woman Collapses In Church While Fasting, Dies In Lagos Hospital


   More Picks
1 Shekau appoints Muhammad as Boko Haram war commander, kills predecessor, Modu's son - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
3 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
5 ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
10 Central Bank May Sanction Nigeria’s First Bank Over Appointment Of New CEO - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info