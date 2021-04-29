Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN sacks First Bank board, reinstates ousted MD, Adeduntan
The Guardian  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, sacked the boards of First Bank Nigeria Limited and its holding company, FBN Holdco, citing insider abuse and corporate governance breakdown as reasons.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

First Bank: CBN Reinstates Adeduntan, Sacks Otudeko, Bank’s Boards This Day:
First Bank: CBN Reinstates Adeduntan, Sacks Otudeko, Bank’s Boards
CBN gives three reasons for sacking all First Bank, FBN Holdings board members Ripples Nigeria:
CBN gives three reasons for sacking all First Bank, FBN Holdings board members
CBN Sacks First Bank, FBN Holdings Directors, Retains Adeduntan As MD The Street Journal:
CBN Sacks First Bank, FBN Holdings Directors, Retains Adeduntan As MD
CBN Sacks First Bank Board of Directors, Reappoints Adeduntan Prompt News:
CBN Sacks First Bank Board of Directors, Reappoints Adeduntan
Adeduntan, Eke survive as CBN sacks all First Bank directors The Citizen:
Adeduntan, Eke survive as CBN sacks all First Bank directors
Confusion as CBN reinstates Adeduntan as First Bank MD, dissolves board Online Nigeria:
Confusion as CBN reinstates Adeduntan as First Bank MD, dissolves board


   More Picks
1 DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' - The Cable, 10 hours ago
2 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 24 hours ago
3 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 13 hours ago
4 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 13 hours ago
5 Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
6 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
7 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info