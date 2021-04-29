Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria Records Growth In Gold Production, With 1.56m Grams In 5 Years
Biz Watch Nigeria
- Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) says the ministry recorded 1,562,720 grams of Gold...
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years — Minister
The Guardian:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years — Minister
Vanguard News:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years — Minister
Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria produced 1.6m grams of gold in 5 years — Minister
National Accord:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years — Minister
The Street Journal:
Nigeria Records 1.6m Grams Of Gold Production In 5 Years — Minister
iBrand TV:
Gold Production: Nigeria records 1.6m grams in 5 years — Minister
The New Diplomat:
Nigeria Records 1.6m Grams of Gold Production In 5 years — Minister
Republican Nigeria:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years – FG
More Picks
1
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
2
ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
4
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
11 hours ago
5
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
6
Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
7
Sexual assault: Nigerians sign petition against release of Baba Ijesha -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
Insecurity: Enemies of Nigeria are within its leadership – Apostle Suleman -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
9
Nigeria Records Growth In Gold Production, With 1.56m Grams In 5 Years -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
Secondus: 2023 not realistic if security issues are not adequately addressed -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
