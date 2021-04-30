Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Painter arrested for allegedly impersonating Lagos monarch, Oba Elegushi and defrauding Facebook lover of N51m
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a painter, Moses Olaitan, and his accomplice, Segun Omoshola, for allegedly impersonating the Elegushi of Ikate land, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and usin
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Painter impersonates Oba Elegushi, defrauds Facebook lover of N51m
The Street Journal:
Crime How painter impersonated Oba Elegushi, defrauded Facebook lover of N51m
The Eagle Online:
Painter impersonates monarch, defrauds Facebook lover of N51m
Tori News:
Painter Arrested For Impersonating Oba Elegushi And Defrauding A Woman Of N51M
More Picks
1
Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
3
Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
4
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
5
Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo -
Legit,
11 hours ago
6
Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
7
Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
9
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
23 hours ago
10
Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis -
Legit,
21 hours ago
