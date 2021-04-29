Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police confirm Baba Ijesha will remain in custody pending legal advice
Daily Times  - The Lagos State Police Command says comic Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, will remain in custody pending legal advice.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Baba Ijesha still in custody pending legal advice - CP The Punch:
Baba Ijesha still in custody pending legal advice - CP
Police confirm Baba Ijesha will remain in custody pending legal advice Ripples Nigeria:
Police confirm Baba Ijesha will remain in custody pending legal advice
Baba Ijesha will remain in police custody pending legal advice – CP The News Guru:
Baba Ijesha will remain in police custody pending legal advice – CP
Baba Ijesha still in our custody - Lagos CP breaks silence Ladun Liadi Blog:
Baba Ijesha still in our custody - Lagos CP breaks silence
Police reveal why Baba Ijesha is still in custody » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Police reveal why Baba Ijesha is still in custody » NEWS


   More Picks
1 Shekau appoints Muhammad as Boko Haram war commander, kills predecessor, Modu's son - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
3 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
5 ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
10 Central Bank May Sanction Nigeria’s First Bank Over Appointment Of New CEO - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info