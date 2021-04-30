Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NLC opposes relocation of AFRICOM to Nigeria
The Nation  - By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja   The Nigeria Labour Congress has opposed the appeal by the Federal Government for the relocation of the United States African Command from Stuggart Germany to Africa, saying it will be counter-productive.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NLC To FG: Perish The Thought Of AFRICOM Relocation To Nigeria Global Village Extra:
NLC To FG: Perish The Thought Of AFRICOM Relocation To Nigeria
We Don’t Want AFRICOM In Nigeria – NLC Tells Buhari Naija News:
We Don’t Want AFRICOM In Nigeria – NLC Tells Buhari


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' - The Cable, 9 hours ago
3 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 12 hours ago
5 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 11 hours ago
6 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
7 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 23 hours ago
10 Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis - Legit, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info