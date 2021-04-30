Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun
News photo The Guardian  - Six persons narrowly escaped death on Dada Estate Road in Osogbo on Friday when two vehicles collided, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

6 persons escape death in Osun road accident The Nation:
6 persons escape death in Osun road accident
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun The Sun:
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun The Herald:
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun The News Guru:
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun
Accident: 6 Persons Escape Death In Osun The Street Journal:
Accident: 6 Persons Escape Death In Osun
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun Prompt News:
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun
How 6 persons escaped death in Osun accident Top Naija:
How 6 persons escaped death in Osun accident
6 persons escape death in Osun accident » NEWS Within Nigeria:
6 persons escape death in Osun accident » NEWS


   More Picks
1 Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre' - Okay Africa, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 19 hours ago
4 In bold move, CBN sacks First Bank, Holco’s boards, reinstates Adeduntan - Business Day, 21 hours ago
5 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
7 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 9 hours ago
8 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 FG to inaugurate Digital Switch Over in 13 states this year– Lai Mohammed - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
10 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info