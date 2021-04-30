Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A trending video shows the moment a lady went wild in excitement as her boyfriend proposed to her.

 

In the video, the excited lady fell on the floor, turning from side to side while cr

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Moment lady rolled on the floor and burst into tears after her man proposed to her (video) Yaba Left Online:
Moment lady rolled on the floor and burst into tears after her man proposed to her (video)
Lady rolls on the floor and burst into tears as her man asks for her hand in marriage (Video) Correct NG:
Lady rolls on the floor and burst into tears as her man asks for her hand in marriage (Video)
Lady rolls on the floor as boyfriend proposed to her on her birthday (video) Lailas News:
Lady rolls on the floor as boyfriend proposed to her on her birthday (video)
Lady rolls on the floor and burst into tears as her man asks for her hand in marriage (Video) Newzandar News:
Lady rolls on the floor and burst into tears as her man asks for her hand in marriage (Video)
Moment lady rolled on the floor and burst into tears after her man proposed to her (video) Naija Parrot:
Moment lady rolled on the floor and burst into tears after her man proposed to her (video)
Lady Rolls On The Floor, Sheds Tears Of Joy After Her Man Proposed On Her Birthday (Video) Edujandon:
Lady Rolls On The Floor, Sheds Tears Of Joy After Her Man Proposed On Her Birthday (Video)
Lady falls to the floor in tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday..😩❤ cc @Gidi_Traffic Gidi Feed:
Lady falls to the floor in tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday..😩❤ cc @Gidi_Traffic
Lady rolls on the floor in tears as her fiancé proposes in her birthday Instablog 9ja:
Lady rolls on the floor in tears as her fiancé proposes in her birthday
Lady Rolls On The Floor, Sheds Tears Of Joy After Her Man Proposed On Her Birthday (Video) Gist 36:
Lady Rolls On The Floor, Sheds Tears Of Joy After Her Man Proposed On Her Birthday (Video)
Lady Rolls On The Floor, Sheds Tears Of Joy After Her Man Proposed On Her Birthday (Video) Tori News:
Lady Rolls On The Floor, Sheds Tears Of Joy After Her Man Proposed On Her Birthday (Video)


   More Picks
1 DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' - The Cable, 10 hours ago
2 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 24 hours ago
3 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 13 hours ago
4 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 13 hours ago
5 Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
6 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
7 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info