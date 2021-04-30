Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Father Stops Son From Marrying Lady Who Had An Affair With Him Years Ago
Naija Diary  - A lady has narrated how her boyfriend’s father stopped him from getting married to her because they had an affair years ago.Narrati

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man whom I dated years ago stopped his son from marrying me — Lady cries out Vanguard News:
Man whom I dated years ago stopped his son from marrying me — Lady cries out
Father stops son from marrying lady who also had an affair with him years ago Instablog 9ja:
Father stops son from marrying lady who also had an affair with him years ago
Father Stops His Son From Marrying A Lady Who Had An Affair With Him Years Ago. Digest Naija:
Father Stops His Son From Marrying A Lady Who Had An Affair With Him Years Ago.
Father stops son from marrying lady who also had an affair with him Gist Reel:
Father stops son from marrying lady who also had an affair with him
Father Stops Son From Marrying Lady Who Also Had An Affair With Him Years Ago Naija on Point:
Father Stops Son From Marrying Lady Who Also Had An Affair With Him Years Ago
Father stops son from marrying lady who also had an affair with him years ago » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Father stops son from marrying lady who also had an affair with him years ago » Newzandar News
Father Stops Son From Marrying Lady Who Also Had An Affair With Him Years Ago Tori News:
Father Stops Son From Marrying Lady Who Also Had An Affair With Him Years Ago


   More Picks
1 Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 4 hours ago
4 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
5 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
7 First Bank Issues Corporate Statement On The New Board Constitution - The Genius Media, 20 hours ago
8 This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
10 INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info