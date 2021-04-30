Post News
News at a Glance
Father Stops Son From Marrying Lady Who Had An Affair With Him Years Ago
Naija Diary
- A lady has narrated how her boyfriend’s father stopped him from getting married to her because they had an affair years ago.Narrati
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning -
News Wire NGR,
18 hours ago
2
Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
3
NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases -
National Accord,
4 hours ago
4
Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
5
Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings | News | herald.ng -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
7
First Bank Issues Corporate Statement On The New Board Constitution -
The Genius Media,
20 hours ago
8
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
10
INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
15 hours ago
