Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos
News photo Daily Post  - Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, for threatening to launch attacks in the Southeast over the alleged killing of its members residing in the region.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos Nigerian Eye:
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos Studio CB55:
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos
Osmek News:
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos
This Is Not 1967 – Fani-Kayode Blasts Miyetti Allah For Threatening Igbos Gist 36:
This Is Not 1967 – Fani-Kayode Blasts Miyetti Allah For Threatening Igbos
IPOB: The Igbos Are Not Alone, This Is Not 1967 – Fani-Kayode Slams Miyetti Allah Anaedo Online:
IPOB: The Igbos Are Not Alone, This Is Not 1967 – Fani-Kayode Slams Miyetti Allah
This Is Not 1967 - Fani-Kayode Blasts Miyetti Allah For Threatening Igbos Tori News:
This Is Not 1967 - Fani-Kayode Blasts Miyetti Allah For Threatening Igbos


   More Picks
1 We’ll Avenge Death Of Every Herdsman Killed In South-East By Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB, Miyetti Allah Threatens - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 16 hours ago
4 In bold move, CBN sacks First Bank, Holco’s boards, reinstates Adeduntan - Business Day, 18 hours ago
5 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
6 FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
7 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 FG to inaugurate Digital Switch Over in 13 states this year– Lai Mohammed - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
9 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 17 hours ago
10 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info