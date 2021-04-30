Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Young Lady Goes Missing During A Job Interview In Akwa Ibom (Photos)
Tori News
- A friend of a lady who went missing during a job interview has cried out for help.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Nigeria Breaking News:
Beautiful Lady goes Missing In Uyo After Job Interview, Photos
Gist Reel:
Lady cries out over friend who went missing after a job interview
1st for Credible News:
Lady disappears after going for job interview in Akwa Ibom
Newzandar News:
Lady cries out over friend who went missing after a job interview » Newzandar News
Instablog 9ja:
Lady cries out after her friend that went for interview in Lagos 'dissappeared'
More Picks
1
DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
2
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths -
The Cable,
16 hours ago
3
Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo -
Legit,
16 hours ago
4
Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning -
News Wire NGR,
9 hours ago
5
Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
6
Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
8
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
10
Late Zulu King’s Widow Dies Less Than Two Months After Husband’s Demise -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
