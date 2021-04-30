Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Young Lady Goes Missing During A Job Interview In Akwa Ibom (Photos)
News photo Tori News  - A friend of a lady who went missing during a job interview has cried out for help.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Beautiful Lady goes Missing In Uyo After Job Interview, Photos Nigeria Breaking News:
Beautiful Lady goes Missing In Uyo After Job Interview, Photos
Lady cries out over friend who went missing after a job interview Gist Reel:
Lady cries out over friend who went missing after a job interview
Lady disappears after going for job interview in Akwa Ibom 1st for Credible News:
Lady disappears after going for job interview in Akwa Ibom
Lady cries out over friend who went missing after a job interview » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Lady cries out over friend who went missing after a job interview » Newzandar News
Lady cries out after her friend that went for interview in Lagos Instablog 9ja:
Lady cries out after her friend that went for interview in Lagos 'dissappeared'


   More Picks
1 DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' - The Cable, 13 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 16 hours ago
3 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
5 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
6 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 Late Zulu King’s Widow Dies Less Than Two Months After Husband’s Demise - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info