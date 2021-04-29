Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin'
The Cable  - Laycon, Nigerian rapper winner of the 2020 BBNaija reality TV show, has come through with 'Shall We Begin', his debut album.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 We’ll Avenge Death Of Every Herdsman Killed In South-East By Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB, Miyetti Allah Threatens - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 In bold move, CBN sacks First Bank, Holco’s boards, reinstates Adeduntan - Business Day, 20 hours ago
5 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
6 FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
7 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 FG to inaugurate Digital Switch Over in 13 states this year– Lai Mohammed - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
9 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
