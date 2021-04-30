Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Excitement as Adele sings ”Try Me” to Tems (Video)
Correct NG  - A short video clip making the rounds on social media shows the moment Grammy award-winner, Adele was spotted with Nigerian singing sensation, Tems. Adele who appeared to be a fan of the Nigerian artiste was seen singing Tems’ hit song ”Try Me” to her ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Thrilling moment Adele sang Tem’s ”Try Me” to her (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Thrilling moment Adele sang Tem’s ”Try Me” to her (Video)
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video) Newzandar News:
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video)
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video) Edujandon:
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video)
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video) Naija on Point:
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video)
A short clip of Adele (!) singing “Try Me” by Tems...to Tems 🤯 RT for good luck 🙏🏾 The Native:
A short clip of Adele (!) singing “Try Me” by Tems...to Tems 🤯 RT for good luck 🙏🏾
Thrilling moment Adele sang Tem’s ”Try Me” to her (Video) Naija Parrot:
Thrilling moment Adele sang Tem’s ”Try Me” to her (Video)


   More Picks
1 DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' - The Cable, 10 hours ago
2 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 24 hours ago
3 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 13 hours ago
4 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 13 hours ago
5 Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
6 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
7 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info