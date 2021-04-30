UFC 261: Kamaru Usman earns career-high N582m for knocking out Masvidal Nigeria's Kamaru Usman gets N582m from Masvidal's UFC fight

|
1
Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre' - Okay Africa,
23 hours ago
2
Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable,
19 hours ago
4
In bold move, CBN sacks First Bank, Holco’s boards, reinstates Adeduntan - Business Day,
21 hours ago
5
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
6
Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times,
23 hours ago
7
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable,
9 hours ago
8
Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit,
8 hours ago
9
FG to inaugurate Digital Switch Over in 13 states this year– Lai Mohammed - Prompt News,
23 hours ago
10
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit,
20 hours ago