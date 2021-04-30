Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Governor Matawalle awards 15 Million Naira cash, Political appointments to winners of national Quranic recitation competition
TVC News  - Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has awarded fifteen Million naira cash to the winners of this year’s National Qur’anic Recitation Competition The overall winner and ten other winners from different categories are indegenes of Zamfara The ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

