Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


JUSUN leadership faults resumption notice by judiciary in Lagos
News photo News Diary Online  - The National leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has decried the resumption notice by the Lagos State Judiciary from its ongoing nationwide [...]

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

JUSUN leadership faults resumption notice by judiciary in Lagos Vanguard News:
JUSUN leadership faults resumption notice by judiciary in Lagos
JUSUN leadership accuses Lagos judiciary of sabotage Ripples Nigeria:
JUSUN leadership accuses Lagos judiciary of sabotage
JUSUN leadership faults Lagos judiciary’s resumption notice PM News:
JUSUN leadership faults Lagos judiciary’s resumption notice
JUSUN leadership faults resumption notice by judiciary in Lagos Pulse Nigeria:
JUSUN leadership faults resumption notice by judiciary in Lagos
JUSUN Leadership Faults Resumption Notice By Judiciary In Lagos The Street Journal:
JUSUN Leadership Faults Resumption Notice By Judiciary In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre' - Okay Africa, 1 day ago
2 Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 20 hours ago
4 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 10 hours ago
6 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 9 hours ago
7 Germany will be first to return Benin bronze artefacts looted by Britain - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
8 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 We’ll expose your source of inspiration, report you to Pope - APC threatens Fr Mbaka - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info