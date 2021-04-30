Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NNPC makes U-turn, says FAAC remittance will be boosted
News photo Vanguard News  - By Obas Esiedesa The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Friday reversed its decision to make zero contribution to the Federation Account Allocation Committee, in the month of May, due to high cost of petrol subsidy.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

