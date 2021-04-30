Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre' - Okay Africa,
1 day ago
|
2
|
Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable,
10 hours ago
|
6
|
Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit,
9 hours ago
|
7
|
Germany will be first to return Benin bronze artefacts looted by Britain - The Eagle Online,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis - Legit,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
We’ll expose your source of inspiration, report you to Pope - APC threatens Fr Mbaka - Daily Post,
6 hours ago