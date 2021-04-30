Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Minimum wage: Buhari approves payment of upward adjustment to pensioners
Daily Post
- President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of the consequential adjustment to pensioners.
49 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Buhari approves minimum wage for pensioners
Premium Times:
FG approves pension increment to reflect national minimum wage
TVC News:
#NewsFlash: President Muhammadu Buhari approves the payment of the consequential adjustment to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme in line with the minimum wage approved in 2019.
The News Guru:
FG approves national minimum wage in payment of pension
Global Village Extra:
FG Approves National Minimum Wage In Payment Of Pension
More Picks
1
Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre' -
Okay Africa,
23 hours ago
2
Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
4
In bold move, CBN sacks First Bank, Holco’s boards, reinstates Adeduntan -
Business Day,
21 hours ago
5
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
6
Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
7
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
8
Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo -
Legit,
8 hours ago
9
FG to inaugurate Digital Switch Over in 13 states this year– Lai Mohammed -
Prompt News,
23 hours ago
10
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...