Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Minimum wage: Buhari approves payment of upward adjustment to pensioners
News photo Daily Post  - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of the consequential adjustment to pensioners.

49 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari approves minimum wage for pensioners The Punch:
Buhari approves minimum wage for pensioners
FG approves pension increment to reflect national minimum wage Premium Times:
FG approves pension increment to reflect national minimum wage
#NewsFlash: President Muhammadu Buhari approves the payment of the consequential adjustment to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme in line with the minimum wage approved in 2019. TVC News:
#NewsFlash: President Muhammadu Buhari approves the payment of the consequential adjustment to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme in line with the minimum wage approved in 2019.
FG approves national minimum wage in payment of pension The News Guru:
FG approves national minimum wage in payment of pension
FG Approves National Minimum Wage In Payment Of Pension Global Village Extra:
FG Approves National Minimum Wage In Payment Of Pension


   More Picks
1 Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre' - Okay Africa, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 19 hours ago
4 In bold move, CBN sacks First Bank, Holco’s boards, reinstates Adeduntan - Business Day, 21 hours ago
5 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
7 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 9 hours ago
8 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 FG to inaugurate Digital Switch Over in 13 states this year– Lai Mohammed - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
10 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info