News at a Glance
Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff
Sahara Reporters
- The national body of JUSUN has vowed to shut all courts in Lagos State in line with ongoing strike action by the union.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
JUSUN: Staff chased out of Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos
The Cable:
JUSUN chases workers out of Lagos court
The Nigeria Lawyer:
JUSUN Strike: Staff Chased Out Of Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court In Lagos
News Diary Online:
JUSUN: Staff chased out of Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos
The Street Journal:
JUSUN: Staff Chased Out Of Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court In Lagos
News Verge:
JUSUN: Staff chased out of Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates' court in Lagos — NEWSVERGE
Prompt News:
JUSUN: Staff chased out of Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos
Tori News:
Drama As JUSUN Chases Workers Out Of Lagos Court
More Picks
1
Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre' -
Okay Africa,
1 day ago
2
Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
4
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
5
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
6
Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo -
Legit,
9 hours ago
7
Germany will be first to return Benin bronze artefacts looted by Britain -
The Eagle Online,
5 hours ago
8
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
21 hours ago
9
Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis -
Legit,
19 hours ago
10
We’ll expose your source of inspiration, report you to Pope - APC threatens Fr Mbaka -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
