Police arrest ex-convict who stole 273 phones worth N15m in Katsina

1
DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' - The Cable,
10 hours ago
2
Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable,
24 hours ago
3
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable,
13 hours ago
4
Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit,
13 hours ago
5
Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR,
6 hours ago
6
Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
7
Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital - The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Fernandes, Cavani shine as United demolish Roma 6-2 in Europa League semis - Legit,
22 hours ago
10
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post,
10 hours ago