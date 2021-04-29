Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre'
Okay Africa  - ​"It's me talking about how far I've come," says the Nigerian star.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy releases first song in 2021, Kilometre The Punch:
Burna Boy releases first song in 2021, Kilometre
Burna Boy drops first 2021 solo song ‘kilometre’ The Nation:
Burna Boy drops first 2021 solo song ‘kilometre’
Music: Burna Boy – Kilometre Yaba Left Online:
Music: Burna Boy – Kilometre
New Video: Burna Boy - Kilometre Bella Naija:
New Video: Burna Boy - Kilometre
Watch Burna Boy Not Just OK:
Watch Burna Boy's music video for 'Kilometre'
New Music Friday: Grammys Winner Burna Boy Drops New Single Kilometre KOKO TV Nigeria:
New Music Friday: Grammys Winner Burna Boy Drops New Single Kilometre
Burna Boy releases first song after Grammy award PM News:
Burna Boy releases first song after Grammy award
Grammy Winner Burna Boy Drops New Single Kilometre Glamsquad Magazine:
Grammy Winner Burna Boy Drops New Single Kilometre
Watch Burna Boy’s music video for ‘Kilometre’ Tunde Ednut:
Watch Burna Boy’s music video for ‘Kilometre’
Burna Boy Returns With New Single Kilometre Nigeria Breaking News:
Burna Boy Returns With New Single Kilometre
Burna Boy – Kilometre Talk Glitz:
Burna Boy – Kilometre
City Voice:
Burna Boy drops ‘Kilometre,’ his first solo of 2021
Burna Boy releases first song in 2021 (Listen) Republican Nigeria:
Burna Boy releases first song in 2021 (Listen)
“Tell Burna to let me shine” – Blaqbonez laments as Burna Boy’s song tops his on Apple Music (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“Tell Burna to let me shine” – Blaqbonez laments as Burna Boy’s song tops his on Apple Music (Video) » Newzandar News
"Tell Burna to let me shine" - Blaqbonez laments as Burna Boy Gist Reel:
"Tell Burna to let me shine" - Blaqbonez laments as Burna Boy's song tops his on Apple Music (Video)
Burna Boy opens on how he made "Kilometre" » Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy opens on how he made "Kilometre" »
Burna Boy – Kilometre Legit 9ja:
Burna Boy – Kilometre
Music: Burna Boy – Kilometre Naija Parrot:
Music: Burna Boy – Kilometre
Burna Boy – Kilometre (Prod. Chopstix) Akpraise:
Burna Boy – Kilometre (Prod. Chopstix)


   More Picks
1 Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre' - Okay Africa, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 19 hours ago
4 In bold move, CBN sacks First Bank, Holco’s boards, reinstates Adeduntan - Business Day, 21 hours ago
5 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
7 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 9 hours ago
8 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 FG to inaugurate Digital Switch Over in 13 states this year– Lai Mohammed - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
10 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info