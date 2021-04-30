Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


May Day: Atiku Bemoans Hardship, Says Nigerian Workers Have Never Had It So Bad
News photo Independent  - LAGOS – Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented what he called the persistent and frightening economic decimation of the Nigerian working class in the face of appalling inflation and declining living standards.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

May Day: Atiku laments hardship, poor living conditions of Nigerian workers Daily Post:
May Day: Atiku laments hardship, poor living conditions of Nigerian workers
May Day: Workers never had it so bad, says Atiku The Nation:
May Day: Workers never had it so bad, says Atiku
Atiku: Nigerian workers living from hand to mouth -- never been this bad The Cable:
Atiku: Nigerian workers living from hand to mouth -- never been this bad
Workers Day: It Has Never Been This Bad For Nigerian Workers — Atiku The Breaking Times:
Workers Day: It Has Never Been This Bad For Nigerian Workers — Atiku
Nigerian workers living from hand to mouth — never been this bad -Atiku Nigerian Eye:
Nigerian workers living from hand to mouth — never been this bad -Atiku
May Day: Workers never had it so bad, says Atiku Online Nigeria:
May Day: Workers never had it so bad, says Atiku


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 10 hours ago
2 Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 “21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
5 INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
6 U.S Announces Priority Appointment For Nigerian Students' Visa Application - The Street Journal, 1 day ago
7 Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly - The News, 17 hours ago
8 Mob sets suspected kidnapper’s property ablaze in Kwara - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
9 "This can't be healthy" – Fans express worry over singer, Wande Coal's new look (video) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 2023: Kwara APC Youths demand Presidential seat for North Central - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info