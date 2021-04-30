Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward
Daily Post  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted a suspected drug trafficker, Chigbogu Obiora, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi in a statement disclosed that Obiora ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

