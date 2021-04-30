Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari: We’ll Defeat Forces of Evil and Overcome Current Security Challenges
This Day  - Security council reconvenes Tuesday By Deji Elumoye President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in…

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

