Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
We will recover Oyo’s money from contractors who failed to deliver – Makinde
The News
- …as he inspects newly-renovated Jericho Nursing Home Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, said, on Friday, that his administration will recover every Kobo of Oyo State’s mone…
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Oyo vows to recover money from failed contractors
Daily Times:
Makinde: “I will go after those who went away with Oyo money”
Daily Post:
I will go after those who went away with Oyo money - Makinde threatens contactor
Independent:
We’ll Recover Oyo’s Money From Contractors Who Failed To Deliver – Makinde
Oyo Gist:
"I will go after those who went away with Oyo money" – Governor Makinde
Nigerian Eye:
I will go after those who went away with Oyo money – Makinde threatens contactor ——————— Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday vowed to go after those who stole part of the money belonging to the State. ;
More Picks
1
Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
2
NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases -
National Accord,
6 hours ago
3
Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
4
Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Despite challenges, don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Obaseki urges young Nigerians -
Premium Times,
4 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings | News | herald.ng -
The Herald,
12 hours ago
7
INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
17 hours ago
8
First Bank Issues Corporate Statement On The New Board Constitution -
The Genius Media,
21 hours ago
9
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
10
PCN Seals 536 pharmacies, patent shops in Sokoto -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...