Whoever attacks prisons shouldn't live to regret it, Aregbesola tells NCS commanders
The Cable  - Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, has ordered commanders of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) to defend correctional facilities in the country at all cost.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

