JUSUN strike: NBA directs members to start bailing suspects in police custody
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The National Human Rights Committee, NHRC, of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has directed its members to conduct frequent visits to Police stations to ensure bail of suspects detained for minor offenses.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

