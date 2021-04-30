Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings | News | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Lagos State Government has prohibited illegal occupation of abandoned buildings and properties under construction as part of measures to address security challenges.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings The Nation:
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings
Insecurity: Lagos bans illegal occupation of abandoned, uncompleted buildings Vanguard News:
Insecurity: Lagos bans illegal occupation of abandoned, uncompleted buildings
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings Premium Times:
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings News Diary Online:
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings Prompt News:
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings
Insecurity: Lagos Bans Illegal Occupation Of Abandoned, Uncompleted Buildings The Street Journal:
Insecurity: Lagos Bans Illegal Occupation Of Abandoned, Uncompleted Buildings


   More Picks
1 DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 Governor Makinde engages Man O’ War operatives to secure schools in Oyo - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR, 10 hours ago
5 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 Blaqbonez drops new album, 'Sex Over Love' | LISTEN! - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info