Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected herdsmen kill five in fresh attack on Benue communities (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked four villages in Gwer-West local government area of Benue State and killed five persons.

 

It was gathered that three others including a pregnant

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, suspected herdsmen kill five in Benue Nigerian Tribune:
Again, suspected herdsmen kill five in Benue
Again Herdsmen Kill 5 in Benue State as Ortom Chides Presidency This Day:
Again Herdsmen Kill 5 in Benue State as Ortom Chides Presidency
Another Five Feared Killed By Suspected Herdsmen In Benue The Nigeria Lawyer:
Another Five Feared Killed By Suspected Herdsmen In Benue
Five Dead After Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Communities (PHOTOS) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Five Dead After Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Communities (PHOTOS) » Newzandar News
Herdsmen Militias Escape After Killing Three And Injuring Many In Benue (Graphic Photos) Fresh Reporters:
Herdsmen Militias Escape After Killing Three And Injuring Many In Benue (Graphic Photos)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 7 hours ago
3 Despite challenges, don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Obaseki urges young Nigerians - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
5 INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
6 U.S Announces Priority Appointment For Nigerian Students' Visa Application - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
7 First Bank Issues Corporate Statement On The New Board Constitution - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
8 PCN Seals 536 pharmacies, patent shops in Sokoto - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 6 hours ago
10 Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly - The News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info