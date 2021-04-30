Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Revealed: Why Mbaka Is Angry With Buhari — Presidency
9 hours ago
Mbaka angry because Buhari didn’t give him contracts – Presidency The Guardian:
   More Picks
1 DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' - The Cable, 18 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 62 infections, and Brazil reports 400,000 deaths - The Cable, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari: We’ll Defeat Forces of Evil and Overcome Current Security Challenges - This Day, 11 hours ago
4 Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
5 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
6 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Woman collapses in church while fasting, dies in Lagos hospital - The Punch, 1 day ago
8 This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Blaqbonez drops new album, 'Sex Over Love' | LISTEN! - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
