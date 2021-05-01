Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Why fuel subsidy can’t continue –FG
The Punch
- Why fuel subsidy can’t continue –FG
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
We can't continue fuel subsidy - FG | Government | herald.ng
Global Village Extra:
Fuel Subsidy Only Benefiting Certain Businessmen, FG Can’t Continue - Sylva
Aledeh:
Why Fuel Subsidy Can’t Continue –FG
Newzandar News:
Why FG Can’t Continue Fuel Subsidy- Timipre Sylva » Newzandar News
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian govt reveals why fuel subsidy can’t continue
More Picks
1
NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases -
National Accord,
18 hours ago
2
Ekiti state university student apprehended while allegedly trying to use his roommate for money ritual (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
“I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story -
Oyo Gist,
11 hours ago
4
CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
“21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 -
Kanyi Daily,
21 hours ago
6
No plan to hike electricity tariff - Buhari's minister declares -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 –Fayemi -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
8
Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
9
''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me -
Legit,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...