No plans by APC Reps to dump party, says Doguwa

1
Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
2
NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord,
6 hours ago
3
Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
4
Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Despite challenges, don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Obaseki urges young Nigerians - Premium Times,
4 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings | News | herald.ng - The Herald,
12 hours ago
7
INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
17 hours ago
8
First Bank Issues Corporate Statement On The New Board Constitution - The Genius Media,
21 hours ago
9
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post,
1 day ago
10
PCN Seals 536 pharmacies, patent shops in Sokoto - The Guardian,
21 hours ago