Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Jubilation as test flights land at Anambra airport
Daily Times
- Nkiru Nwagbo, Awka and John Okoh, Lagos The Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, on Friday, witnessed test commercial flights amidst jubilation.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
First flight lands in new Anambra airport
Vanguard News:
Air Peace first to land in Anambra Airport
Independent:
3 Aircraft Land As Anambra Int’l Cargo Airport Undergoes Test-Run
The Street Journal:
First commercial flight lands at new Anambra International cargo, passenger airport (Photos)
Nigeria Breaking News:
PHOTONEWS : First Commercial Flight Lands at Anambra International Airport
More Picks
1
DOWNLOAD: Laycon enlists Joeboy, Teni for debut album 'Shall We Begin' -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
2
Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
4
Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
5
Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Actor, Mr Latin speaks on Baba Ijesha speaks on molestation case against Baba Ijesha (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings | News | herald.ng -
The Herald,
9 hours ago
8
My assurance to Mama Ify, reactions trail Davido's birthday greetings to Chioma -
Legit,
11 hours ago
9
This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
