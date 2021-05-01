Two Nigerians, Chukwuebuka, Bashir Busted For Cloning ATM Cards In India









Two Nigerian nationals have been remanded in the custody of Pune police's cyber-crime cell on Friday in a case of cloning ATM cards.

The police arrested the two men after a man ... Sahara Reporters - File photo used to illustrate story.Two Nigerian nationals have been remanded in the custody of Pune police's cyber-crime cell on Friday in a case of cloning ATM cards.The police arrested the two men after a man ...



News Credibility Score: 99%