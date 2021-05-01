Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two Nigerians, Chukwuebuka, Bashir Busted For Cloning ATM Cards In India
News photo Sahara Reporters  - File photo used to illustrate story.




Two Nigerian nationals have been remanded in the custody of Pune police's cyber-crime cell on Friday in a case of cloning ATM cards.
The police arrested the two men after a man ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Two Nigerians busted for cloning ATM cards in India Lailas News:
Two Nigerians busted for cloning ATM cards in India
Two Nigerians Busted For Cloning ATM Cards In India Gist 36:
Two Nigerians Busted For Cloning ATM Cards In India
Two Nigerian nationals arrested for cloning ATM cards in India Within Nigeria:
Two Nigerian nationals arrested for cloning ATM cards in India
Two Nigerians Busted For Cloning ATM Cards In India Tori News:
Two Nigerians Busted For Cloning ATM Cards In India


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 13 hours ago
2 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 “21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 - Kanyi Daily, 17 hours ago
4 ''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 12 hours ago
6 Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly - The News, 20 hours ago
7 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 6 hours ago
8 NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 8 hours ago
9 Matawalle encourages workers to start own businesses before retirement - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 Kankara abduction mastermind killed days after returning to forest — Official - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info