Despite headwinds, Zenith Bank’s profit after tax rises by 5% in q1 2021 Vanguard News - In a clear demonstration of its resilience, Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended 31st March 2021, with Profit After Tax (PAT) rising by 5% to N53.1 billion, from N50.5 billion recorded in March 2020.



