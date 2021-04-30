Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Terrorism: PDP asks DSS to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 4 hours ago
4 Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
5 Lady turns over on the floor and bursts into tears as her man proposes to her on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
7 First Bank Issues Corporate Statement On The New Board Constitution - The Genius Media, 20 hours ago
8 This is not 1967 – Fani-Kayode blasts Miyetti Allah for threatening Igbos - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Accident: 6 persons escape death in Osun - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
10 INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 15 hours ago
