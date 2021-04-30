Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, he told me I was going to be a huge star” – Teni
Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian Singer, Teniola Apata, has opened up on the close friendship she shares with Davido, and how he motivated her to return to Nigeria. According to the music star, she was friends with Davido right from Atlanta, United States and one day, when he ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, said I was going to be a star – Teni Lailas News:
Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, said I was going to be a star – Teni
Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, he told me I was going to be a huge star – Singer, Teni Correct NG:
Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, he told me I was going to be a huge star – Singer, Teni
Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, said I was going to be a star The Dabigal Blog:
Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, said I was going to be a star
Osmek News:
Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, said I was going to be a star – Teni
“Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, he told me I was going to be a huge star” – Teni Naija Parrot:
“Davido motivated me to return to Nigeria, he told me I was going to be a huge star” – Teni
‘Davido is The Reason Why I Returned to Nigeria After His Prophecy’- Teni Naija on Point:
‘Davido is The Reason Why I Returned to Nigeria After His Prophecy’- Teni


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 10 hours ago
2 Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 “21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
5 INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
6 U.S Announces Priority Appointment For Nigerian Students' Visa Application - The Street Journal, 1 day ago
7 Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly - The News, 17 hours ago
8 Mob sets suspected kidnapper’s property ablaze in Kwara - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
9 "This can't be healthy" – Fans express worry over singer, Wande Coal's new look (video) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 2023: Kwara APC Youths demand Presidential seat for North Central - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info