Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Eight passengers die as truck descends from bridge in Osun
News photo Daily Post  - Eight persons have been confirmed dead in a truck accident that occurred on November 27 Interchange Bridge, in Osogbo, Osun State, Saturday morning.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eight dead, 36 injured as truck falls off bridge in Osogbo The Punch:
Eight dead, 36 injured as truck falls off bridge in Osogbo
Truck falls from bridge, kill 8 in Osun (PHOTOS) Republican Nigeria:
Truck falls from bridge, kill 8 in Osun (PHOTOS)
Eight passengers die as truck falls sideways of bridge in Osun » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Eight passengers die as truck falls sideways of bridge in Osun » NEWS
Eight passengers die as truck descends from bridge in Osun Naija Surf:
Eight passengers die as truck descends from bridge in Osun
Eight passengers die as truck descends from bridge in Osun » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Eight passengers die as truck descends from bridge in Osun » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 20 hours ago
4 U.S Announces Priority Appointment For Nigerian Students' Visa Application - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
5 “21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 - Kanyi Daily, 12 hours ago
6 Mob sets suspected kidnapper’s property ablaze in Kwara - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
7 PCN Seals 536 pharmacies, patent shops in Sokoto - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 "This can't be healthy" – Fans express worry over singer, Wande Coal's new look (video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 2 hours ago
10 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info