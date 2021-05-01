Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Rapists should be sentenced to death – Tonto Dikeh
PM News
- Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has recommended that rapists should be sentenced to death either by hanging, firing squad, lethal injection, or electrocution.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
Rapists should face death penalty –Tonto Dikeh
See Naija:
Rapists should be sentenced to death – Tonto Dikeh
The New Diplomat:
Why Rapists Should Be Sentenced To Death - Tonto Dikeh
Glamsquad Magazine:
‘Anyone guilty of rape should be sentenced to death by hanging’— Tonto Dikeh states
Newzandar News:
Baba Ijesha Should Be Sentenced To Death If Found Guilty – Tonto Dikeh » Newzandar News
More Picks
1
“I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story -
Oyo Gist,
22 hours ago
2
CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
4
Rape: You?re not supposed to be counted among women - Actress Ada Ameh slams Actress Bukky Black for supporting Baba Ijesha (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Borno Assembly approves Zulum's Deputy, Kadafur as Acting Governor -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
NLC urges Ganduje to settle N26bn outstanding pension, gratuities -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
7
Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth -
Legit,
1 hour ago
8
''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me -
Legit,
22 hours ago
10
NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
24 hours ago
