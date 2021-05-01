Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rape: You?re not supposed to be counted among women - Actress Ada Ameh slams Actress Bukky Black for supporting Baba Ijesha (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Ada Ameh has slammed Actress Bukky Black for supporting Actor Baba Ijesha who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

