Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me
News photo Legit  - Nigerian singer Tems was recently spotted hanging out with multiple Grammy-winning singer, Adele. The British singer also sang Tems' popular song, Try me..

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Thrilling moment Adele sang Tem’s ”Try Me” to her (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Thrilling moment Adele sang Tem’s ”Try Me” to her (Video)
Excitement as Adele sings ”Try Me” to Tems (Video) Correct NG:
Excitement as Adele sings ”Try Me” to Tems (Video)
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video) Newzandar News:
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video)
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video) Edujandon:
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video)
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video) Naija on Point:
Nigerians React With Excitement After Adele Sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video)
Salone:
WOW !!!: Nigerians react with excitement after Adele sings ‘Try Me’ to Tems (Video)
A short clip of Adele (!) singing “Try Me” by Tems...to Tems 🤯 RT for good luck 🙏🏾 The Native:
A short clip of Adele (!) singing “Try Me” by Tems...to Tems 🤯 RT for good luck 🙏🏾
Thrilling moment Adele sang Tem’s ”Try Me” to her (Video) Naija Parrot:
Thrilling moment Adele sang Tem’s ”Try Me” to her (Video)


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 20 hours ago
4 U.S Announces Priority Appointment For Nigerian Students' Visa Application - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
5 “21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 - Kanyi Daily, 12 hours ago
6 Mob sets suspected kidnapper’s property ablaze in Kwara - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
7 PCN Seals 536 pharmacies, patent shops in Sokoto - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 "This can't be healthy" – Fans express worry over singer, Wande Coal's new look (video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 2 hours ago
10 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info