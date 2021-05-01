Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Poju Oyemade tackles elites: It's immoral to advocate for violence when you have visa
The Cable  - Poju Oyemade, senior pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, says it is immoral for elites who have foreign visas in their passports to advocate for violence.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Poju Oyemade Tackles Elites: It’s Immoral To Advocate For Violence When You Have Visa The Nigeria Lawyer:
Poju Oyemade Tackles Elites: It’s Immoral To Advocate For Violence When You Have Visa
It’s immoral to advocate for violence when you have visa -Poju Oyemade tackles elites Nigerian Eye:
It’s immoral to advocate for violence when you have visa -Poju Oyemade tackles elites
It’s immoral to advocate for violence when you have visa-Poju Oyemade slams elites The News Guru:
It’s immoral to advocate for violence when you have visa-Poju Oyemade slams elites
Advocating For Violence When You Have Visa Is Immoral - Poju Oyemade Aledeh:
Advocating For Violence When You Have Visa Is Immoral - Poju Oyemade


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 13 hours ago
2 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 “21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 - Kanyi Daily, 17 hours ago
4 ''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 12 hours ago
6 Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly - The News, 20 hours ago
7 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 8 hours ago
9 Matawalle encourages workers to start own businesses before retirement - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 Kankara abduction mastermind killed days after returning to forest — Official - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info