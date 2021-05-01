Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Diri tells new INC leadership to protect Ijaw interest
16 hours ago
Diri tells new INC leadership to protect Ijaw interest
Diri Urges New INC Leadership To Protect Ijaw Interest
Protect Our People’s Interest, Gov Diri Charges New Ijaw Leadership
Diri to INC leaders: Don’t compromise interest of Ijaw people.


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 24 hours ago
2 “I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story - Oyo Gist, 17 hours ago
3 Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 –Fayemi - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 ''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 Rape: You?re not supposed to be counted among women - Actress Ada Ameh slams Actress Bukky Black for supporting Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 19 hours ago
