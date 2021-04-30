Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'They are our children' -- Umahi says he's ready to dialogue with bandits
The Cable  - David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, says he is willing to dialogue with bandits in a bid to resolve the insecurity in the state.

54 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian man swallows N360m worth of cocaine for N750,000 reward - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 INEC expands polling units in Enugu to 4,147 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 20 hours ago
4 U.S Announces Priority Appointment For Nigerian Students' Visa Application - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
5 “21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 - Kanyi Daily, 12 hours ago
6 Mob sets suspected kidnapper’s property ablaze in Kwara - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
7 PCN Seals 536 pharmacies, patent shops in Sokoto - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 "This can't be healthy" – Fans express worry over singer, Wande Coal's new look (video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 2 hours ago
10 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 8 hours ago
