Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC youths want party to zone presidency to North Central
News photo Vanguard News  - APC youths across the 17 local government areas of Plateau, have called on the party to zone the 2023 presidential seat to the North Central.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Zone presidency to Northcentral, APC youths tell party The Nation:
2023: Zone presidency to Northcentral, APC youths tell party
2023: APC Youths Want Party To Zone Presidency tTo North Central Independent:
2023: APC Youths Want Party To Zone Presidency tTo North Central
2023: APC Youths Want Party To Zone Presidency To North Central The Street Journal:
2023: APC Youths Want Party To Zone Presidency To North Central
2023: APC youths want party to zone presidency to North Central — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
2023: APC youths want party to zone presidency to North Central — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 “I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story - Oyo Gist, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Rape: You?re not supposed to be counted among women - Actress Ada Ameh slams Actress Bukky Black for supporting Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Borno Assembly approves Zulum's Deputy, Kadafur as Acting Governor - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 ''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 NLC urges Ganduje to settle N26bn outstanding pension, gratuities - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
8 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 3 hours ago
9 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 23 hours ago
10 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info